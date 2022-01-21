Moving Acadiana Forward: Moncus Park

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Christmas in the Park was Moncus Park’s first in a series of celebrations. The 12-day event brought 20,000 people in to the park.

Following Christmas in the Park, Moncus Park officially opened to the public on Jan. 1.

“We are saved by the people, built by the people and here for the people. We are not part of the city parks and rec program and so we get to have an elevated experience because that’s what Lafayette said they wanted,” says Chelsey Roberie, an Office Manager at the park.

People can now park, ride their bikes, bring their kids, and even their dogs. Moncus Park even has a dog park that has been a huge attraction.