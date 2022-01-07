Moving Acadiana Forward: Miss Reba’s Greenhouse

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Miss Reba’s Green House is the newest storefront to open in Downtown Lafayette. The CBD dispensary is owned and operated by Lafayette native, Joe Louque who wants to make these types of products more widely acceptable.

“I feel like we have an opportunity to bridge the gap between the people that accept it and those that don’t and the only way that you’re gonna do that is if you create an environment like this,” says Louque with Miss Reba, his dog never far behind.

The store at 315 Jefferson Street is a green oasis in Downtown. The greenery was created by Luna Botanicals, the owner is originally from Crowley and now works out of New Orleans. The mix of colorful art and comfy furniture was brought in by local designer Leslie Bienvenu out of Lafayette.

Louque stocks a variety of different products including some local companies like Cypress Hemp owned and operated by another Louisiana Native Kristie Hebert.

“We take a lot of pride in everything that we are doing. We are doing everything right. All of our products are 100% registered with the state. Do everything by the book because we can. When you handle something like this irresponsibly it’s an injustice to all those who can use it to obviously benefit them mentally and physically.”

Hemp and CBD became legal in 2018 Farm Bill when both plants were taken off of the controlled substances list. Any CBD plant or product must have less than 0.3% THC content According to the Louisiana Department of Health. The LDH has been studied for its anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and sleep inducing properties.

Louque explains, “We do have products that have minimal amount of THC in them but they are not gonna give any kind of psychoactive affect. That’s really where the differences they’re two different things.”

Cannabis plants produce more than 100 different chemical compounds, and cannabidiol or CBD is only one of them.

“We wanted to create a safe space but we also don’t want to segregate ourselves from our industry or industries alike. We are a CBD dispensary, it’s important because it’s baby steps. We are advocates for all industries, for example you will see the dog print with hemp leaf. It’s important to us because as far as the stigma goes we want to make this acceptable and this is a great start,” says Louque.