Moving Acadiana Forward: Local restaurant hiring events

Hospitality workers are needed in the Hub City, especially restaurant workers.

“I need all positions right now,” says Miguel Gonzales, the managing partner at Carrabba‘s in Lafayette.

His needs aren’t unique – restaurants across the country are looking to hire servers, house, bartenders, line cooks, and dishwashers, just to name a few positions.

“Lafayette is coming back,” said Gonzales. “You see the economy booming more and more people want to get back to normalcy. People want to go out to eat.”

Jeff Wright with Bonefish Grill is hiring as well. He says, “We don’t want to say we can’t take you because we don’t have enough people to run a restaurant. I’m always looking for great people that have good hospitality, that are high energy, and that know what a good time is. I want people who want to have fun and take good care of people.”

Louisiana is still offering enhanced unemployment benefits due to the pandemic.

Managers say with business picking up, there is money to be made working in a restaurant.

Miguel says, “Sales equals more money in the service pockets and in the cooks pockets. With people coming back out we are even busier than we were in the past several years.”

Both restaurants’ hiring events happen June 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on site and virtually.

Visit Bonefish Grill and Carrabba’s for more information.