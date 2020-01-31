Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Moving Acadiana Forward: Local kale chip company expands from Farmers Market to 17 Whole Foods Stores

Moving Acadiana Forward

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A search for healthier food options motivated one Lafayette woman to start her own company.

“I would go to the grocery store and try to find nutritious things and think oh god I can’t afford this,” says Taylor Stokes, of Taylormade Eats. This led Stokes to the farmers market. She found better prices and kale which at the time wasn’t as popular as it is now. She says, “I could get all of it for cheap and go home and experiment and make cool stuff with it. Then the kale chips were great. I love French fries so I was like whats a healthy version of French fries something salty and crispy.”


Once Taylor perfected her recipe she started bringing her chips to the farmers market and they took off. One day her mother met a rep from Whole Foods who was interested in Taylormade Eats treats. “My mom said she got her email address and I was like ’mom I’m in ziplock bags with sharpies there’s no way.’” 


Fast forward to getting packaging, barcodes, and a logo Taylormade Eats hit the shelves in September of 2014 in all seven Whole Foods in Lousiana. In November of 2019, she’s expanded to all ten Whole Foods in Huston.

Talyor says her inspiration to keep growing comes from her mother, a dedicated nurse. She says, “I watched how much joy it brought her to do what she loves and taking care of people. It always gave me the drive to want to find something I was passionate about and just follow it.”
This summer Taylor hired her first two employees to help produce more chips and expand the company. She’s now working on other healthy treats to introduce to the farmers market this summer. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

50°F Overcast Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

49°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories