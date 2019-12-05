Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Moving Acadiana Forward: Local couple teaches others how to successfully become independent truck drivers

Moving Acadiana Forward
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- After being in the trucking business their entire lives, one local couple is helping other truckers become independent.

In 2016 Katina Broussard’s husband lost his job with a big trucking company after his CSA score was too high.

“Of course there is a next step which is owning your own authority, it allowed us to become independent contractors,” says Broussard.

Katina explains that being independent means that you were able to book loads on your own and have control over your schedule.

Figuring out the steps to take to become independent wasn’t easy for the Broussard family, they said.

“It’s easy when the driver is in the seat just driving but he needs help behind the scenes and this is where we are coming in to tell them they can do it,” says Broussard.

Katina is teaching a seminar this weekend, helping drivers with EIN and LLC articles, but also to have conversations about moving forward.

“A lot of people need to be challenged we really want to have these conversations on selling yourself,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know their worth, what we want to do is impact and impart their self-worth.”

For truck drivers interested in becoming independent the “Owning your own Authority Seminar” will be held this Saturday in downtown Lafayette.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories