Moving Acadiana Forward: Local couple teaches others how to successfully become independent truck drivers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- After being in the trucking business their entire lives, one local couple is helping other truckers become independent.

In 2016 Katina Broussard’s husband lost his job with a big trucking company after his CSA score was too high.

“Of course there is a next step which is owning your own authority, it allowed us to become independent contractors,” says Broussard.

Katina explains that being independent means that you were able to book loads on your own and have control over your schedule.

Figuring out the steps to take to become independent wasn’t easy for the Broussard family, they said.

“It’s easy when the driver is in the seat just driving but he needs help behind the scenes and this is where we are coming in to tell them they can do it,” says Broussard.

Katina is teaching a seminar this weekend, helping drivers with EIN and LLC articles, but also to have conversations about moving forward.

“A lot of people need to be challenged we really want to have these conversations on selling yourself,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know their worth, what we want to do is impact and impart their self-worth.”

For truck drivers interested in becoming independent the “Owning your own Authority Seminar” will be held this Saturday in downtown Lafayette.

For more information click here.