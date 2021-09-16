Moving Acadiana Forward: Local company gets new facility after being old one was damaged by Delta

(KLFY) — A local company is getting a new home after Hurricane Delta damaged their existing facility. Ragin’ Cajun Foods is moving into a building three times the size of where they operate now.

“Ragin’ Cajun is an authentic line of Cajun-Creole sauces and seasonings. We make seasoned beans. We recently introduced a new line of box dinners, and we have a line of sweet and spicy jalapeños which are great. Everything’s produced here right here and Acadiana and we ship it all across the country,” says Ryan Schemmel with Ragin’ Cajun foods.

The brand has been around for 30 years. They’re now moving into a 35,000 square foot facility. Mollie Humes says it’s a much-needed move, “Delta took our back warehouse out which was our blending area. It was about 4000 ft.² that we lost, so we have been operating out of three warehouses for the last year.”

You can find products in local stores like Rouses or shop online. “Authentic Cajun and Creole food need to come from this area. Everything will be made and produced in-house. It’s one of the things about our company. We don’t outsource production, we do it with our own recipes and our own processes and that’s why we think the flavor as a product is so good,” says Schemmel.

The company says it will take about a year to get the facility exactly how they want it and they will be looking to hire locally.