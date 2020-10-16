Moving Acadiana Forward: Lilou to have low environmental impact

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — There’s a new store in Downtown Lafayette and its goal is to have a low environmental impact.

“The objective is to re-introduce used, preowned, and vintage clothing back into the marketplace,” says Mitzi Guidry the owner of Lilou. “I think that Downtown Lafayette has so much growth opportunity. There’s so many wonderful things happening down here already. I saw an opportunity to bring another option of secondhand and vintage to the street.”

The clothing shop is also home to a coffee, where you can grab a cup or buy beans in bulk.

“The concept for the entire space is low environmental impact so we only serve out of paper recyclable cups and we encourage customers to bring in their own cups,” says Guidry.

Americans alone throw away about 10.5 million tons of clothing every year. Shopping secondhand can help reduce the amount the clothes that end up in landfills.