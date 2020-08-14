Moving Acadiana Forward: LHC Group looking to hire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — “We are looking for people who have that unique blend of putting others first and caring and working in a family-oriented culture,” says Chris Gill, the senior vice president of Human Resources and talent acquisition for LHC group. They currently have about 830 employees in their main Lafayette office with other locations throughout Acadiana.

He says, “Some of the positions we are looking to fill, probably the most frequently is in our revenue cycle department. We have patients across the country who were calling in and they were answering billing questions and helping solve issues as they call in.”

Gill explains there’s opportunities in information technology, human resources, financial analysis, and in home health. Gill says there’s a nursing shortage but through local partnerships they hope to solve that problem. “We have partnered with South Louisiana community college and we are working towards preparing the next generation of healthcare and home care workers through that partnership so we’re excited about that as well.”

If any of these positions sound like a perfect fit for you visit lhcgroup/job.com to apply.