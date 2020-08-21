Moving Acadiana Forward: LGH to host virtual health care job fair on Sept. 1; Hundreds of positions available

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette General Health System will go virtual this year when hosting a nursing job fair on Sept. 1.

The health system is in high demand has is expends health care services.

“We are growing very quickly and every day is a little different. We need someone who is ready for the challenge, ready to put forth 120% and be there for our patients,” says Gretchen Milligan with LGH. “Especially during these uncertain times we need folks that are dedicated and ready to serve.”

She said there are hundreds of jobs to fill.

“Some from a clinical aspect are LPN, RN, medical assistance, CNA’s like an emergency room tech, and medical assistance,” Milligan said.” On the non-clinical side of things we have some positions in our financial sector like a financial manager, call center manager, accountant, clinical value analysis coordinator in the supply chain area so there are many different avenues in joining Lafayette General Health.”

Nurses from around the state and even from outside of Louisiana are welcome.

“We have some great incentives for relocation and sign on bonuses,” Milligan added. “So that event will be virtual and they will still have the opportunity to network and speak with our leaders.”

For more information on how you can join the virtual job fair visit https://www.lafayettegeneral.com/event/nurse-hiring-event