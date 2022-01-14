Moving Acadiana Forward: La Femme Lingerie

LAFAYETTE,LA. (KLFY)– A Lafayette native is the new owner of a River Ranch storefront that’s been open for 2 decades.

“As someone who grew up in Lafayette I remember the store. It’s been around for 20 years. Whenever I came across my desk I thought this has to go on. This is too good, and has too good of a mission taking care of all women’s needs. From your first bra to later in life when maybe you have breast cancer. We provide services for everything in between,” says Meaghan Savoy, the owner of La Femme Lingerie.

The size inclusive store is located at 110 Rue Promenade Suite 101 in Lafayette. They carry sizes 30 to 44 AA to M and specialize in prosthetic and mastectomy bras.

“Locally there are other places that you can get mastectomy gear but we provide an appointment that’s private, we work hand-in-hand with all of the surgeons in town. We have a large bass from Lake Charles, up to Alexandria, and Baton Rouge. People drive in for the experience they get here. We shut down the shop. Brittni gives them the royal treatment and we love working with our survivors,”

Brittni Montgomery has been with the store for four years and is a certified mastectomy fitter.

“We come in when survivors opt out of reconstruction. That’s when we fit them for the prosthesis. We also take most insurances. When I say most insurances that’s Medicaid, Medicare, Aetna, CIGNA, Blue Cross, and the list goes on. We are in network with all of those insurances. We also file claims for the patient so that they don’t have to worry about that. All they need to do is walk out feeling beautiful and they’re done. We make the experience as worry free as we can,” says Montgomery.

Montgomery tells women to bring in their favorite shirt from before the surgery, and when they walk out they will look right again.

“Providing that experience where they can bring a friend they can sit and relax, because it’s awkward and it’s tough and it’s sad so making it beautiful and fun and girly is probably the best part of our week,” says Savoy.