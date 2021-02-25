Moving Acadiana Forward: “It’s up to you” — COVID vaccine campaign to increase public confidence

The CDC, AD Council, and COVID collaborative have launched the largest campaign in US history to educate people about the COVID-19 vaccine. The campaign is called “Its’s Up To You.” Its goal is to increase people’s confidence and answer questions about the vaccine.

“We want this crisis to end,” says Dr. Ernest Grant President of the American nurses Association, “By getting vaccinated we can drive down this virus and prevent its continued spread and begin to return to life hopefully as we knew it.”

According to the AD Council research, 40% of the country has not yet decided whether to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Only 60% of the overall population feels they have enough information to guide their decision-making process. The figure drops to 40% in Black and Hispanic communities.

“We are doing a lot of grassroots efforts that have been informed by experts within those spaces, from the NAACP to faith-based communities which are so important to the African-American and Hispanic audiences,” says Kathleen Kayse with the AD Council.

Big brands like Google and Verizon on are getting behind the campaigns message to spread accurate information to as many people as possible.

“The more people who get vaccinated, the faster we can drive down this virus. I think trying to answer specifically the questions that individuals may have will help to reduce them going from vaccine hesitancy to vaccine competency and subsequently willing to take the vaccine,” says Dr. Grant.

Over 60,000 people in Acadiana have received the COVID-19 vaccine. To find answers to your questions about the vaccine visit https://getvaccineanswers.org/