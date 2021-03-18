Moving Acadiana Forward: ‘Hero on a Mission’ serving veteran businesses

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Navy veteran and business coach Jeff Martin is offering free business coaching lessons to six veterans. It’s his way to give back to those who served.

“This is a group of people that I need to serve because the military served me so well. It has affected my entire life,” says Martin who served as a Navy corpsman and field medic with the Marines.

“What happens when you come off of a mission, you usually hit a low point. Things were really fast pace and going well then when you move into a new season you really have to find a new mission, explains Martin.

Around 730,000 service men and women, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and major depression according to the National Council on Behavioral Health.

Martin is working to give veterans a new mission by offering free sessions to six veterans with existing LLCs.

“This workshop is called ‘Hero on a Mission’ and it really is designed to help you find your next mission and then pursue it vigorously until you complete it. It’s a productivity workshop where we create a life plan, project management, as well as a daily productivity planner,” says Martin, “I’m doing this to help give veterans a boost up so they can go on and align their personal mission with their business mission.”

If you are a veteran who could benefit from this kind of business coaching the deadline to apply is March 31. Click here for more information. www.companygrowthacademy.com