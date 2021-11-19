Moving Acadiana Forward: Fit & Fresh Meals

NEW IBERIA,La. (KLFY)– Louisiana is known for good food and big plates. Terrence Etienne of Fit & Fresh Meals in New Iberia wants to fight half of that stigma.

It all started when Etienne lost 78 pounds.

“I felt like if I tried to cook like we’re in Louisiana, but pick healthier choices like brown rice, sweet potatoes, things like that I just made it easier. And then everybody likes convenience this is convenient.”

After their business outgrew their home, Etienne and his wife moved to their first location, now they are in a new location because their success outgrew that building as well.

Fit & Fresh doesn’t limit what the customer eats, but simply how much of it is on the plate.

“People think when you eat healthy it’s supposed to be bland. That’s a lie! Portion control is what it is. We eat so much our plates are so full,” says Etienne.

Doctors across Acadiana refer patients with diabetes and high blood pressure to Etienne because the business is certified through Eat Fit Acadiana with Oschner Lafayette General.

They have tripled in size and are seeing new customers every day.

Fit & Fresh Meals is located at 1119 Center St in New Iberia. Their phone number is (337)-608-8241. You can also visit their Facebook or website.