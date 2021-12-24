Moving Acadiana Forward: Deja Brew

LAFAYETTE,La (KLFY)– Laura Landry, originally from North Dakota, was used to traveling a lot for work in the oil and gas industry. Traveling introduced her to all types of coffee shops and kiosks, “some were good and some were not so good.”

She pivoted from the oil and gas industry in September of 2020 and decided to open Deja Brew.

Her hope was to create a cozy coffee shop we’re friends and family could come to visit with each other and enjoy local goods.

Landry says that she has come across other small businesses, like Crystal Cupboards and City Girl Farms, to help her grow her business.

“Even down to the peppermint marshmallows for winter, everything is homemade, it’s local, it’s small business. And that’s what it’s all about, everybody helping everybody, everybody lifting everybody,” she says.

If you’re looking for a sweet treat or a pick me up, check out Deja Brew on Eraste Landry.

Address: 1517 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Contact: (337) 523-1273, Instagram