Moving Acadiana Forward: City of Broussard’s connectivity to major roads key to growth

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — The City of Broussard has seen a 47% increase in population since 2010. The mayor tells News 10 the growth is due to economic development and infrastructure projects.

Brousard is located between two airports with a connection to Interstates 10 and 49 and U.S. 90.

“Highway 90 has long been known as America’s energy corridor,” said Mayor Ray Bourque. “That’s due to the large amount of companies here that are related to the oil and gas industry and production industry.”

The mayor says the energy sector continues to grow. Infrastructure has also been a main priority.

“With the completion of a $63 million improvement at the Albertson’s overpass, along Highway 90 we have been seeing new opportunities for retail sales, and restaurants in that area,” said the mayor.

And highway 90 sees 42,000 cars daily.

“There’s a lot of opportunities, job opportunities, growth opportunities,” said Bourque. “And these statistics continue to rise so it means exciting times for us in the future.”

In the past decade, the city of Brousard saw retail sales grow to more than $77 million dollars.