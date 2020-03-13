Moving Acadiana Forward: CGI expands downtown presence

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — IT and consulting company CGI is expanding its presence in downtown Lafayette and looking to hire.

“This will put 400 CGI members right in the downtown core,” said CGI Vice-President Will Labar.

The company already has a presence downtown but decided to expand to the 50,000 square-foot office space in the Versailles Center. Morgan Breaux is one app developer for the company that will be moving to downtown.

“We do a lot of downtown cleanups during festival in mardi gras so I’m super excited that we will be even closer to do more of that being downtown will also allow us to have even more community out reach than we already do,” said Breaux.

“Of the things we like to do is find people with the attitude — an attitude that fits our company culture over here,” said CGI Recruiter Andy Dye.

Dye, a recruiter for CGI, is working to fill new positions for the downtown expansion.

He says the recent influx of residential options, restaurants, and activities are exciting to potential employees.

“We look internally in the Lafayette area, but we also look in the state and the surrounding states to bring people home that are from the area originally back to Lafayette,” said Dye.

The company’s goal is to have more than 800 employees in Lafayette.