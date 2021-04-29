Moving Acadiana Forward: C & K Products; a new meaning for “small business”

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Cailee Mose, who’s in 2nd grade, and Kennedy, who’s in Pre K, might be the youngest entrepreneurs in hub city, but with the help of their mom, the sisters are growing their small business.

“My favorite part is making nail polish,” says Cailee.

“I started with my girls in our kitchen making homemade nail polish. I thought why not let’s sell it, let’s do something that we love doing so we went all in,” says the girls’ mom Courtney.

C and K Products LLC now has a website and is currently shipping orders. Courtney says they went all in, starting with nail polish then expanding with a lipgloss and lip balm line.

It’s more than just a business for the Mose women, Courtney says it’s opportunity to teach her daughters to be independent.

“I want to teach them how to be a girl boss, women empowerment – I’m all for that. I wanna teach them to work for themselves so you don’t have to depend on anyone,” says Courtney.

Mose says their dream is to one day have a store front.