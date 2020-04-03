Moving Acadiana Forward: Businesses adapt to COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The economic climate during COVID-19 is changing every day.

“It may be cheesy and kind of cliché but it’s an adapt or die environment right now especially in the food service industry,” says Boyer Derise the owner of Good Eats Kitchen. Their primary focus before COVID-19 was their brick and mortar store with grab and go meals.

“In the last 2 1/2 weeks we’ve changed our model about six times,” says Derise. The company had a small online presence before the outbreak, but now preorder and online sales are keeping them open. They’ve even added delivering in-house groceries to their online ordering options.

“We are going to continue to develop that portion of the model in addition to our prepared meals really to help people stay home and to continue to increase the basket size for us and try to maintain some level of revenue that we were at before this all started,” said Derise.

“This region has proven itself over and over again to be incredibly resilient. Through the crash in oil prices, flooding, hurricanes we always recover and this too shall pass,” says Troy Wayman the CEO of 1Acadiana.

1Acadiana has posted a comprehensive web page with links to all of the federal, state, and local recourses that are available. They’ve also hosted four webinars for local business, employers, and employees.

These webinars focused on the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak, changes made to employee law, help that is available to small businesses, and lastly one on how to help businesses pivot and adapt during this time.

1Acadiana says they will continue to update their coronavirus website every day.