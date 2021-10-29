Moving Acadiana Forward: Brewster Procurement Group Recognized

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Janet Brewster, the founder and CEO of Brewster Procurement Company, says she is living the example of the American Dream.

Brewster’s Company was recently recognized by the Louisiana Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as Small Business of the Year.

She became a U.S. citizen in 1989 and, a decade later, she was starting her own small business in the oil & gas industry.

“On a whim and a prayer,” Brewster says, the Brewster Procurement Company became a supplier for NASA.

From there, her work quite literally skyrocketed.

