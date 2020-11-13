Moving Acadiana Forward: Bon Temps Grill moves to larger location

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have unfortunately seen businesses and restaurants shut down. But one iconic Lafayette location has a new proprietor. The famous canine known as the Blue Dog has moved off of Pinhook Road, but two Cajun critters are here to move in.

“About eight years ago we started the restaurant on Verot School Road, Bon Temps Grill, and it’s been wildly successful. We were bursting out at the seams so that was a large part of the reason why we’ve been looking for a bigger place and this is it,” says Patrick O’Bryan.

Brothers Patrick and Steven O’Bryan are the owners of Bon Temps Grill, a Cajun restaurant with a neighborhood feel.

Steven says, “We wanted to make sure when we made this transition that we brought that feel in. If you look at the walls they are the cypress with a white wash. All of the art and wood carving you see are from Rodney Lewis, a great artist from Louisiana.”

The brothers have spent type months remodeling the former Blue Dog Café, keeping new safety protocols in mind, with stain glass partitions going up on the booths soon.

“One of the things that COVID-19 has brought to our industry is that you have to start making those kind of design decisions. To ensure that our guest feel safe,” says Patrick.

The larger space has a reception venue, an outdoor area, and they plan on expanding their weekend brunch with food being the main attraction.

“We are going to keep some of the fan favorites like the crawfish étouffée pot pie, our homemade meatloaf, our seafood Creole Cobb Salad. We are going to be adding some great dishes, we are going to have prime rib on the menu every day and we’re going to bring in more traditional Cajun,” says Patrick.

“We are adding more items to our lunch menu and at a great value for people so they can come in and get out and enjoy some great Bon Temp food with us,” says Steven. The restaurant will employ up to 70 people and they are still looking for 10 to 15 new employees.