Moving Acadiana Forward: Apollo Rd. extension project enters new phases

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The City of Scott has broken ground on phases 2 and 3 of the Apollo Road extension project.

The project is expected to help alleviate traffic within the city and attract new developments to Scott.

“This is the single largest infrastructure investment the city of Scott has ever made,” said Mayor Jan-Scott Richard.

With a ceremonial groundbreaking, the $10.8 million project for phases 2 and 3 begins. The entire project, including all three phases, will cost about $20 million according to Richard.

“That’s the biggest thing, is that we can mitigate some traffic issues that we currently face,” said Richard. “And we’re going to expand our commercial development. We’ve obviously already seen an expansion of our residential development with West Village.”

Developer Robert Daigle plans to bring new homes and apartments to Scott, investing $250 million in building infrastructure over eight years.

“We’re also going to have some sidewalks — you can see them in phase 1. We’re gonna have some walkability and some bike-ability to our libraries and to our schools. Which is huge for a community moving forward.”

The entire project should be completed by May 2023.