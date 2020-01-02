Moving Acadiana Forward: Acadiana businesses set to boom in 2020

Acadiana saw tremendous economic growth throughout 2019, as more and more jobs came to the area. 2020 is looking just as bright with new businesses and projects in the works.

Starting in Acadia Parish, the Capital Parkway Service Road in Crowley is set to bring more business into the city. One final phase of construction on the road is set to kick off in 2020. This comes after estimates on the project grew over the year.

“The property that is along our Parkway is owned by Mr. Dave Branton and his family,” said Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux. “They are currently developing it and we are very excited that they are moving forward with this.”

Within the central part of St. Landry Parish, a new project is in the works. The Gateway to Acadiana will feature stores, an RV resort, a cultural community center, and a multi-use facility.

“We are bringing a lot of additional tax revenue in as these businesses come online, even if it’s restaurants and retail segments,” said SLED Economic Development Group spokesperson Bill Rodier. “You are also creating jobs and providing opportunities for citizens.”

He explains that they are working alongside developers and Boyd Gaming, the company that owns Evangeline Downs.

In Lafayette Parish, Innovate south, a cross-industry conference held at the ACA, saw 589 small business owners who came to the first-ever conference.

“Having a conference like this is right in line with exactly what we try to do as business owners,” said Rodney Hess of Rally Marketing. “Which is help small businesses expand, grow, and define their voice.”

To stay up-to-date with development throughout the region, head to our website KLFY.com under Moving Acadiana Forward.