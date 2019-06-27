Local music acts and events drive residents Downtown

Music events in Downtown Lafayette usually draw large crowds creating business for the area and a sense of community.

“People want the music and we love to see the people dance. I am lucky to be in the company of this gentleman here but to be in the company of the community is something that everybody always wants to see and be a part of,” says Dustin Gaspard.

Gaspard with DG and the Freetown Sound and Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band will be this years main events at Uncle Sam’s Jam at Parc International.

“When you come downtown you see all ages at the festivals. I love seeing family together because I was raised by my granddaddy. I’m telling you we used to get together with family gatherings all the time and today I miss those days,” says Carrier.

Free events like Downtown Alive!, Festival International, and Uncle Sam’s Jam next week, are staple events residents look forward to every year.

Gaspard invites music goers to dig a little deeper.

He says you may be surprised once you start walking around.

“Any spot downtown, bring more bodies, get more people down here and keep spreading the word about the music. Everyone’s used to catching a free concert here or there but going out after such events you will really see some things that you didn’t know were happening in this town,” Gaspard says.

Uncle Sam’s Jam kicks off at 5:00 Wednesday July 3rd.



