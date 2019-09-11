LEDA: The Acadiana Mall makes huge impact on local economy, provides 2,000 jobs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A new study published by the Lafayette Economic Authority shows the Acadiana Mall has a tremendous impact on the economy in Lafayette Parish.



The Acadiana Mall will generate an estimated $2.7 million in tax revenues for the State of Louisiana in 2018, of which $835,000 will go directly to Lafayette Parish and $308,000 will go to the city of Lafayette.



“With the negativity of malls closing around the country, the Acadiana mall has a huge economic impact on Lafayette and we want to keep that alive,” says Nicki Nugier, general manger of the Acadiana Mall.

In a new study, it’s estimated that the mall created $35.8 million in direct wages and salaries in 2018 with well over 2,500 employees.

About 1,500 of those are full-time positions whether it’s in security, management or in stores.

Nugier says the are positions open with more jobs becoming available for holiday employment. And with new stores opening they are looking for full-time employees.

“We are super excited about H&M coming and we have a brand new Bath and Body Works here. You’re going to continue to lease and bring people into the mall with our annual events. Can’t wait to see what the future holds,” says Nugier.

Mall-o-ween will be the mall’s next event happening in October. Learn more about the event here.

