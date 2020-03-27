LEDA encourages all business and workers to utilize internet resources

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Economic Development Authority says they have received over 1000 responses to their business impact survey. Which they are conducting to try to grasp the landscape of the economy during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We want more information to be able to feed our congressmen and senators and defeat our delegation to make sure that all of the available help will come our way,” says Greg Gothreaux with LEDA.

Last week almost 4000 people filed for unemployment in Lafayette parish alone. That doubles the number of unemployment claims in the average year.

“Good news is we think there will be some help in the form of loans and hopefully if it means retaining employees even some grants or tax credits,” says Gothreaux.

With most storefronts being closed some local businesses are using the internet to stay afloat.

Crystal Rogers with the Silver Suitcase says, “We’re really lucky that we have had an online presence for so long and that we were established, we’ve just been trying to get creative with it.”

By utilizing Facebook and Instagram local businesses are doing everything they can until this health crisis ends. With 48% of revenue from independent retailers recirculating directly back into our community Rodgers says it is more important than ever to support local.

“If you spend 10 or 20 dollars with a local business it makes a huge difference because it’s going right back to spending locally for whatever we may need for our business or even paying a local employee,” says Rodgers.

If you were currently out of work and looking for a job click here.