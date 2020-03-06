Lafayette’s Azalea Trail celebrates 80 years

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- In 2015, Scenic Lafayette began extensive revitalization of the Azalea Trail in Lafayette. Since then over 1,000 azaleas bushes have been planted and the organization has worked to make it a vibrant tourist attraction.



“Are azaleas are a sign of spring here in south Louisiana,” says Denise Lanclos with Scenic Lafayette.



The colorful flowers have welcomed spring each year since the 1930s. The historic Azalea Trail that runs over 25 miles long through Lafayette.



“This year, we will be celebrating over 80 years of our historic Azalea Trail with trolley rides, museum open houses, and the azalea reception at the Vermilionville Park,” says Lanclos.

The trail has gained national recognition which puts them on the map as a tourist destination. The first stop on this trolley ride this year is the Alexander Mouton House.



“The grounds are full of native azaleas to our area end it is bursting with blossoms right now. We are excited everyone here,” Jolynn Cole with the Alexander Mouton House says.

Lanclos says, “Many cities have a beautiful floral attraction, ours is our historic Azalea Trail. It brings about community, it’s great for our quality-of-life and business. It’s also good for the economy and great for tourism.”

The free trolley rides start at 9 a.m. on March 7, it is a first come first serve basis and everyone is invited. A second trolley ride will take place on March 14. For more information on all of the festivities visit azaleatrail.org.