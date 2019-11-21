Innovate South draws 500 plus entrepreneurs to their first conference

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Innovate south, a cross-industry conference held in Lafayette saw 589 small business owners who came to learn from experts like Sarah Sharif.

“Innovation truly is about thinking outside of the box,” says Sarif. “When we look at the future it is all about making sure that what we are designing actually is serving people and what you’re doing is relevant.”

Small businesses make a major impact on our local economy. Forty eight percent of revenue from independent retailers is recirculated into our own community.

“Having a conference like this is right in line with exactly what we try to do as business owners. Which is help small businesses expand, grow, and define their voice,” says Rodney Hess with Rally Marketing.

The conference was filled with three days of networking events, panel discussions, and keynote presentations bringing representatives from around the country to Lafayette.

“Having a conference like this is important to the city of Lafayette as we continue to diversify the number of businesses that are here and the type of businesses that are here,” said Laurel Hess, CEO of Hampr. “Having this conference starting off really strong, knowing it’s only going to grow in the next year is really important to the growth of the city.”

Learn more at innovatesouth.org.

