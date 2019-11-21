Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Innovate South draws 500 plus entrepreneurs to their first conference

Moving Acadiana Forward

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Innovate south, a cross-industry conference held in Lafayette saw 589 small business owners who came to learn from experts like Sarah Sharif. 

“Innovation truly is about thinking outside of the box,” says Sarif. “When we look at the future it is all about making sure that what we are designing actually is serving people and what you’re doing is relevant.”

Small businesses make a major impact on our local economy. Forty eight percent of revenue from independent retailers is recirculated into our own community.

“Having a conference like this is right in line with exactly what we try to do as business owners. Which is help small businesses expand, grow, and define their voice,” says Rodney Hess with Rally Marketing.

The conference was filled with three days of networking events, panel discussions, and keynote presentations bringing representatives from around the country to Lafayette.

“Having a conference like this is important to the city of Lafayette as we continue to diversify the number of businesses that are here and the type of businesses that are here,” said Laurel Hess, CEO of Hampr. “Having this conference starting off really strong, knowing it’s only going to grow in the next year is really important to the growth of the city.”

Learn more at innovatesouth.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

76°F Few Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories