Hands-on workshops aim to help small businesses in Acadiana grow

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Social media has changed the way businesses interact with customers. To stay afloat in today’s market, local businesses need to stay competitive online. One local businesswoman is teaching small workshops to do just that.

“I want to see small businesses in Acadiana thrive,” says Jaci Russo with Brand Russo in Downtown Lafayette.

She says, “Whether it’s within each other or out of the market marketing we need to be better at it to be more competitive in this day and age and not everyone can afford to hire an agency.”

That’s why she’s is teaching small group workshops on branding, social media, and content creation for local businesses in the area.

Allison Nederveld, along with her partner, are teaming up with Hub City Cycle to open Sugarwolf Outdoor Exchange in Downtown Lafayette. She says, “This is my first real small business endeavor. I’ve done a little bit of consulting but not in a way that really needed kind of a comprehensive plan for outreach, marketing, and social media.”

Russo says, “It really is interesting to me the levels of interaction with online technology. It’s a megaphone, it’s a megaphone we can use just like TV radio or newspaper except we have control over this megaphone which means you have to work hard to build your audience.”

Russo says the small group hands-on workshops are a way to further small businesses and our local economy.

For a full list of upcoming workshops visit Brand Russo’s website here: http://brandrusso.com/brandbuilders/