Gateway to Acadiana commercial project to bring new retail, dinning, and outdoor experiences to St. Landry Parish

Within the central part of St. Landry Parish a new project called the is in the works. The Gateway to Acadiana will feature stores, an RV resort, a cultural community center, and a multi use facility.

“We are bringing a lot of additional tax revenue in as these businesses come online, even if it’s restaurants and retail segments. You are also creating jobs and providing opportunities for citizens,” says Bill Rodier with SLED Economic Development Group. He explains that they are working along side of developers and Boyd Gaming, the company that owns Evangeline Downs.

The plan is to enhance what is already there and build on existing culture. “Culture is what makes us special so anything we can do to help accelerate and accentuate that culture is really a plus for us”, says Rodier.

There’s over 200,000 square feet for commercial development. The RV resort will have 315 pads with a pool and kayak boat rentals. While outdoor enthusiast will see walking trails and an expo center made for rodeos and other equine events. Rodier says, “We just really want to enhance the quality of life from multiple avenues for the people that are here as well as the people that visit.”

If everything stays on track early stages of construction will begin in 2021

