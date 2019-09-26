Final construction on Capital Parkway Service Road in Crowley set to start in 2020

The Capital Parkway Service Road in Crowley is set to bring more business into the city. One final phase of construction on the road is set to kick off in 2020. This comes after estimates on the project grew over the year

“There is always additional cost into all of these jobs that are being done. You try to get it to an exact price the best that you can but it’s always a difficult task because they take so long to accomplish,” says Mayor Tim Monceaux.

“There’s a temporary section that was built and that was to allow development before we get to this next part of the project,” says Bill Oliver with the DOTD. The next step of the project is to move the service road out of what the DOTD calls the mainline right away of the interstate.

“There is 300 feet of right away for the interstate and for us to give away the control of the roadway we have to move it outside of the main line control. Then it’s truly for the city economic for economic development, and for the businesses that are there,” says Oliver.

Mayor Monceaux says, “The property that is a long are Parkway is owned by Mr. Dave Branton and his family, they are currently developing it and we are very excited that they are moving forward with this.”

It could be another 18 months to two years before construction starts. The DOTD doesn’t have a final estimate expects the project to cost a couple of million dollars.