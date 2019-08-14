Cultivating small businesses makes big impact for local economy

“It’s very important that we grow businesses from ground up, while at the same time trying to attract businesses to the area, while at the same time working with existing business to expand,” says Gregg Gothreaux the CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

He says the economy is looking up, and residents in the area are resilient and ready to create. People with ideas are cultivating small businesses with the help of opportunity machine. An initiative working to create quality jobs, businesses, and economic diversity.

“Many companies have graduated over the past several years, causing an economic impact of $149 million a year,” says Gothreaux. That’s not counting one of their most distinguished graduates the food delivery service Waitr. The Opportunity Machine plans to open their new location downtown in 2020, with over 80 businesses.

“All of that comes together with an idea. The idea is great but you have to have training to bring that idea forward. The opportunity machine provides that training. Companies grow they are from just thought and the most value added that you can create in a community is creating from thought,” says Gothreaux.