COVID-19 affects two business in one building very differently

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It’s a tale of two different sides of one building. Hub City Cycle in Downtown Lafayette is considered an essential business and has remained open. Unlike their store partner SugarWolf Outdoor Exchange who closed on March 17th and is still working with online sales only.

“We got everything up and our store was open for a week and a day,” says Allison Nederveld with SugarWolf Outdoor Exchange.

She says they saw huge support in their first week in business before COVID-19 forced them to close. But they will remained closed even though they can reopen if they adhere to the Mayor-President’s Safe Shop policy.

“We believe that it would be really difficult to keep people safe in the store between trying things on and also just having people in close quarters. Community safety is really important to us and we think staying online is our best option at this point,” says Nederveld.

if you look to the other side of the building, for Hub City Cycle it’s a different story. “Finding words for how busy we are, I’ve never been this busy ever,” says Megan Arceneaux.

The bike shop remained opened because they are first and foremost a means of transportation. Only one customer is allowed in the store at a time for everyone’s safety.

“Sometimes we get to work and there are 10 people outside waiting patiently. I think a lot of people are learning patients from this, we have to remain patient,” says Arceneaux.