City of Scott sees sales tax revenue increase in recent months

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- An increase in sales tax and new developments in the city of Scott has the mayor looking towards the future.

“We’re always trying to bring new businesses in and get our sales tax revenue up. It seems to be an uptick. We have an 11 1/2% increase in the first seven months in sales tax revenue,” says Scott Mayor Scott Jan Richard. He’s been in office for the past seven months.

“Our boudin vendors are doing really well and we do have new businesses coming in. There is a Domino’s and a Smoothie King that should be opening relatively soon,” said Richard.

The mayor says he’s getting lots of interest in property surrounding what will be West Village, an area of Scott being developed by Robert Daigle. He’s the creator behind River Ranch and Sugar Mill Pond.

“West Village is opening and Robert is going to be doing his thing within his development, but it’s the areas and land available around it that people are starting to show a true vested interest in regards to bringing their businesses here,” says the mayor.

The city has seen an influx of oil service company’s opening, with Skater Solutions coming to Apollo Road and Cypress Energy celebrating a grand opening in May.

“We are really diversified, you think of us as the boudin capital of the world and everyone thinks boudin at the end of the day we really have a diversified economic structure,” says Richard