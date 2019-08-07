Artists work to broaden the scope of entertainment in the Hub City

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- One group of artists is working to broaden the scope of the entertainment available in Lafayette by bringing local urban artists together.

“We are an arts collective manifested of music, art, digital graphics, dance, mixed media. Anything performing arts type,” says Donnell Flugence.

The arts collective called, Willingly Rejected, gathers artists together to showcases the best in local urban art. It’s a concept that started with its founding members back at Carencro High.

“We started making films in Carencro and called ourselves Willingly Rejected because we were into music as well as arts in general,” says Flugence.

Abstract painting, producing music and videos, as well computer work and graphic design brought the group together. They are creating a safe space where these young artist can explore their craft.

“Growing up in Carencro, we didn’t know a lot about art stuff. We just want to have this spread out,” says Courman, Winters who acts as a creative director for the group.

Seventeen artists, vendors and performers will display their work at the organizations third art show here in Lafayette. The theme is “colorful”, celebrating the end of summer.

“We are fueled by everyone who creates,” says Myron Saul, a creative director for the group. “Once you have this team of people then you can throw on festivals and have bigger events. We want to broaden the scope so that all of the artists that we have involved here get to that next level.”

The Willingly Rejected Art Show takes place at 8:30 p.m. this Friday at Blue Moon in Lafayette.