Acadiana looks forward to economic growth in 2020 with projects in the works

Acadiana saw tremendous economic growth throughout 2019, seeing more jobs come to the area. 2020 is looking just as bright with new business and projects in the works.

Starting in Acadia Parish, the Capital Parkway Service Road in Crowley is set to bring more business into the city. One final phase of construction on the road is set to kick off in 2020. This comes after estimates on the project grew over the year

“There is always additional cost into all of these jobs that are being done. You try to get it to an exact price the best that you can but it’s always a difficult task because they take so long to accomplish,” says Mayor Tim Monceaux.

Within the central part of St. Landry Parish, a new project called ‘The Gateway to Acadiana’ is in the works. The project will feature stores, an RV resort, a cultural community center, and a multi-use facility.

“We are bringing a lot of additional tax revenue in as these businesses come online, even if it’s restaurants and retail segments. You are also creating jobs and providing opportunities for citizens,” says Bill Rodier with SLED Economic Development Group. He explains that they are working alongside developers and Boyd Gaming, the company that owns Evangeline Downs.

The plan is to enhance what is already there and build on existing culture. The RV resort will have 315 pads with a pool and kayak boat rentals. While outdoor enthusiasts will see walking trails and an expo center made for rodeos and other equine events.

Rodier says, “We just really want to enhance the quality of life from multiple avenues for the people that are here as well as the people that visit.”

In Lafayette Parish, Innovate South, a cross-industry conference held at the ACA, saw 589 small business owners who came to the first-ever conference.

“Having a conference like this is right in line with exactly what we try to do as business owners. Which is help small businesses expand, grow, and define their voice,” says Rodney Hess with Rally Marketing.

“Having a conference like this is important to the city of Lafayette as we continue to diversify the number of businesses that are here and the type of businesses that are here,” said Laurel Hess, CEO of Hampr.

“Having this conference starting off really strong, knowing it’s only going to grow in the next year is really important to the growth of the city.”

Here’s to more growth and development in 2020!