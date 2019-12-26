A Merry & Bright Christmas in Downtown Lafayette paves the way to a bright new decade in 2020

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Downtown Lafayette was a hub for Christmas cheer this year, hosting several events during their Merry and Bright Christmas Celebration.



“We are so grateful to the Lafayette and Acadiana community for an amazing Christmas season in Downtown Lafayette. We had a number of new events,” says Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority. “A new Christmas tree and exciting activities at Parc International. We’ve gotten so much positive feedback about how the community has enjoyed these family-friendly activities in Downtown Lafayette. We can’t wait to continue new traditions that were started this year!”

From “Christmas with the Boss” featuring Keith Frank at Parc International, to window wonderland decorations featured on local businesses, the Christmas cheer was on full blast this year with more than 12 events for families to enjoy as 2020 approaches.

“2020 is an opportunity for a new decade of development, businesses and activating our downtown,” says Begnaud.



In the new decade, residents will see apartments coming online for the first time in many years.

Begnaud says, “There are more apartments and mixed-use developments in the works. I’m very excited to continue the conversations about the Buchanan parking garage and hopefully come to a solution that can be good for everyone in the downtown area.

It’s going to be a fun year, it’s gonna be a year where people start to think about downtown a little bit differently because we have residents living in the district. It’s going to be an exciting way to kick off a new decade.”



For more on events happening downtown visit downtownlafayette.org.