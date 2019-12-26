Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

A Merry & Bright Christmas in Downtown Lafayette paves the way to a bright new decade in 2020

Moving Acadiana Forward

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Downtown Lafayette was a hub for Christmas cheer this year, hosting several events during their Merry and Bright Christmas Celebration. 


“We are so grateful to the Lafayette and Acadiana community for an amazing Christmas season in Downtown Lafayette. We had a number of new events,” says Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority. “A new Christmas tree and exciting activities at Parc International. We’ve gotten so much positive feedback about how the community has enjoyed these family-friendly activities in Downtown Lafayette. We can’t wait to continue new traditions that were started this year!”

From “Christmas with the Boss” featuring Keith Frank at Parc International, to window wonderland decorations featured on local businesses, the Christmas cheer was on full blast this year with more than 12 events for families to enjoy as 2020 approaches. 

“2020 is an opportunity for a new decade of development, businesses and activating our downtown,” says Begnaud. 

In the new decade, residents will see apartments coming online for the first time in many years. 

Begnaud says, “There are more apartments and mixed-use developments in the works. I’m very excited to continue the conversations about the Buchanan parking garage and hopefully come to a solution that can be good for everyone in the downtown area.

It’s going to be a fun year, it’s gonna be a year where people start to think about downtown a little bit differently because we have residents living in the district. It’s going to be an exciting way to kick off a new decade.”


For more on events happening downtown visit downtownlafayette.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories