A look inside the W. D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center Drone Class

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The W. D. And Mary Baker Smith Career Center offers career and technical education to students in Lafayette.

They have the ability to gain real world experience by learning from professionals in their career fields, including drones and robotics.

“We use the drones as a hook to get the kids into the class, it peaks their interest and makes them want to take the scores to learn about engineering and science. With everything for meteorology and physics to electronics and mechanical design,” says Ben Godwin’s.

In his fundamentals of engineering drone class you’ll need to keep a heads up as students fly their devices through an obstacle course.

Godwin says his students are applying engineering fundamentals while using drones. He says, “They really have something hands-on that they can work with and have a lot of fun in the process.”

For student Dwayne Daymond engineering is something he’d like to pursue after high school.

“We can use this in college, I’m going for engineering so I can learn how to build things,” says Damond.

“We’d like to give them the skills before they go to college, so when they get to college they can apply the hard math and physics to something they know, something that’s real,” says Godwin.