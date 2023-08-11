RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– Nicole is one of the dogs that can be adopted at Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue in Rayne.

Nicole is a 3-year-old, heartworm-negative dog that comes fully-vetted and is housebroken. She is also dog-friendly and kid-friendly.

Tanya Browne of Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue said Nicole has been with them since early July and is looking for a new home.

Browne said Nicole does not like being locked up, like other dogs in the kennel at the rescue, but once she is let out, she shows love to those around her. She encourages people to give those dogs who might seem on edge at first a fair chance.

“Let them out and let them see because it’s a scary place for them,” Browne said.

Browne said rescue volunteers can take the dogs out for those interested in seeing and playing with the dogs outside the kennel.

“We encourage playdates, daytime and nighttime,” Browne said.

Those interested in adopting Nicole can call or go to the rescue located at 1321 Section St.