Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Lone Star NYE
Top Stories
U.S. Marshals join Kaplan police in search for man suspected of murder in McDonald’s parking lot
Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Morgan City Police looking for man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile, crimes against nature
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana poised to reach new all-time high
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Buy Local
Home for the Holidays
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
2021 Big Game Eats Contest
Pro Football Contest
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Keep Calm and Carry Out
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Your Lawn & Garden
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Jan 5, 2021 / 03:47 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 5, 2021 / 03:47 PM CST
For more information, visit
https://chastantbros.com/
Local News
U.S. Marshals join Kaplan police in search for man suspected of murder in McDonald’s parking lot
Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Morgan City Police looking for man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile, crimes against nature
Scott Police searching for shoplifting suspect
Video
Nearly $1 billion on the line in 2 giant lottery jackpots
Chilly with Dense Fog this Morning, Sunny and Mild Later Today
Video
Acadiana resident discouraged by the Moderna vaccine rollout; limited doses available throughout the state
Video
Lafayette’s new chief of police talks about plans for the department
Video
Two Acadiana OMV offices closed until further notice as health-safety precaution
Video
Police: One victim struck in neck during midday shooting in Opelousas
More Local
Trending Stories
3 arrested after toddler dies, 3-year-old injured in NOLA casino hotel room
U.S. Marshals join Kaplan police in search for man suspected of murder in McDonald’s parking lot
Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana poised to reach new all-time high
Lafayette’s new chief of police talks about plans for the department
Video
Sidebar