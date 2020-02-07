Meet Your Neighbor with Attorney Kenneth D. St. Pe

LAFAYETTE, La. (Acadiana Better Business Bureau)- BBB received a tip from a consumer that a person is going door-to-door soliciting for a local charity. The consumer stated that the young man said that he was with another organization called Literacy Outreach Program. The consumer did purchase an item from the young man and the receipt claims the approved recipient was the local Boys and Girls Club.

BBB contacted the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana and according to a representative with the charity, they state have no affiliation with the representative’s organization nor do they know of any donations that they would be receiving from the organization. If you are interested in donating to the Boys and Girls Club, please contact them at 337-268-9555 or go to their website at www.bgcacadiana.com.