Kenneth D. St. Pe joined us on Meet Your Neighbor today. Click here for more about his attorney practice.
Meet Your Neighbor with Attorney Kenneth D. St. Pe
Abbeville62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous