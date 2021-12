LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- With three days left until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Lafayette finds itself thousands of dollars behind the Red Kettle goal for 2021. This is their second year being behind their goal.

There are 40 red kettle buckets placed outside of grocery stores right here in Lafayette, and only 18 buckets have been steadily filled.

Officials with the Salvation Army of Lafayette say it's due to a lack of volunteers and workers. If more buckets were filled, they would reach their goal much faster.

Lt. Thomas Johnson with the Salvation Army of Lafayette says, "When you give to the salvation army, know that the funds that are given stay in the community and it goes to our neighbors in need."

Salvation Army bell-ringers and red buckets are two of the many reasons families are able to make it one more day.