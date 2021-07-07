Meet Your Neighbor: Wealth Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Legendary New Orleans rapper Juvenile turned the Cash Money classic "Back That Thang Up" into "Vax That Thang Up" as part of a new campaign by the dating app BLK to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new pro-vaccine anthem features Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and No Limit's Mia X. It's the first time Cash Money and No Limit have officially collaborated on a project, according to BLK.