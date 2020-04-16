1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Meet Your Neighbor: Virtual Greater Acadiana Heart Walk set for April 18

Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Learn more about the April 18, 2020, event here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Martin Parish Eats

More St. Martin Parish Eats

Trending Stories

Sidebar