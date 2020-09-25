Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Election 2020: Proposed amendments to the Louisiana constitution
Gas leak near elementary school prompts shelter in place, road closure in Scott
La. Secretary of State shares how-to video on filling out mail-in ballots, recommends returning early
Lafayette mayor-president makes statement on budget wrap up
Video
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Acadiana Eats Five-Year Anniversary Contest
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: UL Alumni Association Spring Gala Online Auction
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Sep 25, 2020 / 01:58 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 25, 2020 / 01:58 PM CDT
Learn more at
alumni.louisiana.edu/connect/spring-gala
.
Local News
Gas leak near elementary school prompts shelter in place, road closure in Scott
Lafayette mayor-president makes statement on budget wrap up
Video
Guns stolen from homes in St. Landry Parish recovered, suspect in custody
Video
Correctional officers fired, accused of beating inmate in St. Landry Parish Jail
UPDATE: Suspect wanted for murder of a man shot outside University Avenue convenience store
Video
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Mon Jardin issues challenge to surrounding neighborhoods to help Hurricane Laura victims
Video
DOTD: Increase in I-10 basin bridge accidents causing concern
Video
St. Martin Parish school administrator addresses COVID-19 mitigation on campuses
Video
American Red Cross in need of volunteers in areas impacted by hurricanes, wildfires
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Correctional officers fired, accused of beating inmate in St. Landry Parish Jail
Prison employee arrested after admitting to having sex with juvenile offender
Two people injured in an overnight shooting in a New Iberia apartment complex
Video
Louisiana man shot and killed days after indictment alleging he staged 50 crashes with 18-wheelers
Sidebar