Breaking News
List of COVID-19 testing sites in Acadiana this week
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Meet Your Neighbor: St. Pius KC Council 8901 clay shoot

Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted: / Updated:

Learn more about the June 27, 2020 clay shoot here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar