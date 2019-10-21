Learn more about the event here.
Meet Your Neighbor: St. Martinville Pepper Festival set for Oct. 26
Abbeville72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Crowley70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Opelousas72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Some passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Breaux Bridge74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
New Iberia75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter