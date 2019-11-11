Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Meet Your Neighbor: St. Martin Parish Mega Trivia Night

Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted: / Updated:

Learn more about the event below:

Posted by Teche Center for the Arts on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
35°F Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories