Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Meet Your Neighbor: Southside Roofing

Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted: / Updated:

Learn more at 856roof.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories