Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Veterans Day: These Medal of Honor recipients were born in Louisiana
Lafayette Police searching for identity theft suspect
Hurricanes stay stronger longer after landfall than in past
Opelousas police chief says he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19, self-quarantining
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Buy Local
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Turkey Day Giveaway
Christmas Dinner Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: SLCC Food Drive
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Caroline Marcello
Posted:
Nov 11, 2020 / 12:48 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 11, 2020 / 01:29 PM CST
Learn more
here
.
Local News
Lafayette Police searching for identity theft suspect
Hurricanes stay stronger longer after landfall than in past
Opelousas police chief says he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19, self-quarantining
Ex-UL receiver Riles gone too soon: ‘They took his life out of foolishness’
Acadia Parish deputies investigating burglary north of Crowley
Eta becomes rare November hurricane
COVID-19 percent positivity rate on the rise in Acadiana
Video
Free drive-thru COVID 19 testing and flu vaccines available this week through Ochsner Lafayette General
UPDATE: Baldwin Police say they will begin a missing persons investigation into death of 15-year-old; Iberia SO to conduct death investigation
Video
Vermilion Parish: Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Family demands answers in missing Baldwin teen’s death
Video
UPDATE: Domestic dispute over money may have led to shooting inside Scott convenience store
Video
Body of missing juvenile from Baldwin discovered near Loreauville
Video
Ex-UL receiver Riles gone too soon: ‘They took his life out of foolishness’
Lafayette Police searching for identity theft suspect
Sidebar