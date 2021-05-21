Meet Your Neighbor: Second Chance Paws

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) -- Gov. Edwards announced that the state is funding a $30 million program to offer voluntary residential buyouts in the Grienwich Terrace neighborhood of Lake Charles, an area that has flooded three times in the last four years.

The buyout program furthers the Louisiana Watershed Initiative's long-term resilience objectives and is funded through a $1.2 billion federal mitigation grant the state received access to last September.